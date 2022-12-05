 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Jackson, Marshall and
Madison Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING TO THURSDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...From Tuesday evening to Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottom land
along the river...including low lying farm and pasture lands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 5.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 16.0 feet Wednesday morning.
It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.0 feet on 04/27/1967.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Alabama Football’s Will Anderson Jr. Wins Nagurski Trophy for Second Consecutive Year

CHARLOTTE – Alabama football's Will Anderson Jr. was selected as the 2022 winner of the Nagurski Trophy, the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and Charlotte Touchdown Club announced on Monday evening at the Charlotte Convention Center.

Anderson Jr., who was joined by Calijah Kancey (Pittsburgh), Chris Smith (Georgia) and Tuli Tuipulotu (USC) to make up this year's finalist list, became the second player in the 30-year history of the Nagurksi Trophy to earn the honor in consecutive seasons (Northwestern's Pat Fitzgerald won it in 1995 and 1996). He also joined Jonathan Allen, the 2016 honoree, as the only two Alabama players to win the Nagurski in program history.

The Bronko Nagurski Trophy has been presented annually since 1993 to the top defensive player in college football as voted on by the members of the FWAA. The award is named after Bronko Nagurski, who played football for the University of Minnesota and the Chicago Bears.