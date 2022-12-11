Alabama Football’s Will Anderson Jr. Selected as 2022 Lott IMPACT Trophy Winner

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. – Alabama football’s Will Anderson Jr. was named the 2022 winner of the Lott IMPACT Trophy, the Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation announced on Sunday evening.
The junior was joined by Felix Anudike-Uzomah (Kansas State), Tommy Eichenberg (Ohio State) and Tuli Tuipulotu (USC) to make up the list of finalists for this year’s award. Anderson Jr. becomes the second Lott winner in program history, joining DeMeco Ryans, who was selected as the award’s 2005 honoree.
The Lott IMPACT Trophy, which has been presented each of the last 18 years, goes to the student-athlete who best exhibits the characteristics of Ronnie Lott by making an IMPACT on and off the field. The acronym IMPACT stands for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.
Lott IMPACT Trophy Winner
Will Anderson Jr., Linebacker
Becomes the first college football player to sweep the Bronco Nagurski Award, Lombardi Award and Lott Trophy since 2012 when former Notre Dame standout Manti Te’o achieved the feat
One of the top defenders in all of college football who has put together another standout 2022 campaign
Graduated on Saturday after only three years with his undergraduate degree in communications
A consistent contributor to the Crimson Tide’s volunteer initiatives across his three seasons in Tuscaloosa
Selected as a permanent team captain for the 2022 team, his second year in a row receiving the honor from his teammates
Part of UA’s leadership group, as selected by head coach Nick Saban
Totaled 17 tackles for loss (-72 yards) and 10 sacks (-54 yards) to lead the SEC in both categories
Recorded a team-high 12 quarterback hurries and has been a part of 59 quarterback pressures (hurries, hits, sacks) this season as graded by Pro Football Focus, good for fourth nationally and first in the SEC