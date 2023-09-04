 Skip to main content
Alabama Football’s Downs, Milroe Earn SEC Weekly Honors

  • Updated
Jalen Milroe

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Alabama’s Caleb Downs and Jalen Milroe each earned weekly honors from the Southeastern Conference, the league office announced Monday. Downs was named the Co-Freshman of the Week while Milroe garnered Co-Offensive Player of the Week recognition.

Co-Freshman of the Week

Caleb Downs

Was stellar in his collegiate debut for the Crimson Tide, earning the start at safety

Played a key role in UA’s secondary that limited Middle Tennessee to just 133 passing yards

Accounted for a team-high eight tackles, including one for loss (-2 yards)

Co-Offensive Player of the Week

Jalen Milroe

Totaled 258 yards of offense in three quarters of action as the Tide’s starting signal-caller

Recorded five total touchdowns, including three passing and two rushing

Went 13-of-18 passing for 194 yards and three scores to go with his 48 yards rushing and two touchdowns as a runner

