Alabama Football Holds First Scrimmage of the Spring

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The University of Alabama football team held its first scrimmage of the spring Saturday, working out for two hours on a sunny afternoon at Bryant-Danny Stadium.
The session was the eighth of 14 spring practices, and the first of three scrimmages, for the Crimson Tide, leading up to the annual Golden Flake A-Day Game. The annual event, which is scheduled for Saturday, April 16 at 2 p.m. CT at Bryant Denny-Stadium, is open to the public and will be streamed live on SEC Network+.
The Integration of Alabama Football: A Celebration of John Mitchell and Wilbur Jackson, will take place on The University of Alabama campus in conjunction with the Golden Flake A-Day Game on Saturday, April 16. Mitchell and Jackson will be recognized at Saturday's TIDE PRIDE luncheon before making their way to Bryant-Denny Stadium for a plaque unveiling ceremony at 12:30 p.m. The duo will also be honored on the field at halftime of the football game. Commemorative posters featuring Mitchell and Jackson will be available throughout the perimeter of Bryant-Denny Stadium.
The Crimson Tide will be back on the practice field Monday, April 4, to begin preparing for its second scrimmage of the spring next Saturday.