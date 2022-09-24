Alabama Football Dominant on Both Sides of Ball in a 55-3 Victory over Vanderbilt

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - The No. 2/2 Alabama football team flexed its muscles on both sides of the ball in a dominant 55-3 victory over Vanderbilt Saturday night inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. The contest was the Southeastern Conference opener for both programs.
The Crimson Tide accumulated a season-best 628 yards of total offense that included 400 yards through the air while limiting the Commodores to just 123 yards of total offense and 14 rushing yards in the blowout victory.
Quarterback Bryce Young finished the game with season highs of 385 passing yards on 25-of-36 through the air, including four touchdowns, resulting in a 195.9 quarterback rating. Wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks led all receivers with a career-best 117 yards and a pair of touchdowns on six catches – all of which came in the first half. Jase McClellan (11-78-1) and Jamarion Miller (9-63-2) combined for 141 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries to lead the ground attack.
Linebacker Will Anderson Jr. added three tackles for loss (-17) and two and a half sacks (-16) as part of his five total tackles to lead the defense. Linebacker Henry To'oTo'o had six tackles and added a tackle for loss (-4) to help make up the Crimson Tide's eight total TFLs in the contest (-40).