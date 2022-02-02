Alabama Football Adds Danny Lewis to Finish the 2022 Recruiting Effort

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - University of Alabama football announced the addition of tight end Danny Lewis to its 2022 recruiting class Wednesday, the first day of the February signing period.
Lewis joins 23 signees from the Early Signing Period, and they come from 10 states, including Alabama (7), Georgia (4), Florida (3), Louisiana (3), Mississippi (1), New Jersey (1), Ohio (1), Tennessee (1), Texas (1), Virginia (1), while one resides from Canada.
Listed by position, the Crimson Tide added to its roster four apiece at defensive back and wide receiver; three apiece at defensive line, linebacker and offensive line; two at running back and at tight end to go along with one quarterback and one athlete.
Among the 24 players in the 2022 recruiting class:
- Seven of the signees are five-star prospects (Jeremiah Alexander, Aaron Anderson, Tyler Booker, Jihaad Campbell, Shazz Preston, Elijah Pritchett and Ty Simpson) and 17 of the players are four-star athletes by at least one of the following: 247Sports, 247Composite, On3, On3 Consensus, Rivals.com and/or ESPN.com
- Twenty-one players in the Top247: Jeremiah Alexander, Aaron Anderson, Isaiah Bond, Tyler Booker, Elijah Brown, Jihaad Campbell, Trequon Fegans, Isaiah Hastings, Emmanuel Henderson, Antonio Kite, Kendrick Law, Earl Little Jr., Jamarion Miller, Shawn Murphy, Amari Niblack, Jaheim Oatis, Khurtiss Perry, Kobe Prentice, Shazz Preston, Elijah Pritchett, Ty Simpson
- Twenty-one players were listed on the Rivals250: Jeremiah Alexander, Aaron Anderson, Isaiah Bond, Tyler Booker, Elijah Brown, Jihaad Campbell, Trequon Fegans, Isaiah Hastings, Emmanuel Henderson, Antonio Kite, Kendrick Law, Earl Little Jr., Jamarion Miller, Shawn Murphy, Amari Niblack, Jaheim Oatis, Khurtiss Perry, Kobe Prentice, Shazz Preston, Elijah Pritchett and Ty Simpson
- Nineteen newcomers were ranked in the ESPN300: Jeremiah Alexander, Aaron Anderson, Isaiah Bond, Tyler Booker, Jihaad Campbell, Trequon Fegans, Emmanuel Henderson, Antonio Kite, Kendrick Law, Earl Little Jr., Jamarion Miller, Shawn Murphy, Amari Niblack, Jahiem Oatis, Khurtiss Perry, Kobe Prentice, Shazz Preston, Elijah Pritchett and Ty Simpson