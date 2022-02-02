Alabama Football Adds Danny Lewis to Finish the 2022 Recruiting Effort

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT TO EARLY
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From late Thursday night to early Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 4.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Friday morning to a crest of 18.5 feet early Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.5 feet on 05/08/1999.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING TO LATE
SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening to late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Backwater on a nearby tributary added to
floodwaters from the Flint River both reach a small bridge on
Brownsboro Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:30 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 8.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 20.0 feet Friday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
19.9 feet on 01/03/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 12 AM CST THURSDAY THROUGH 12
AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding of mainstem rivers is expected, along with
significant rises on area creeks and streams. Excessive rainfall
will also result in a threat for both areal and flash flooding.

* WHERE...All counties in northern Alabama, as well as Lincoln,
Moore and Franklin counties in southern Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 12 AM CST Thursday through 12 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Area creeks and streams are already running high and
could flood with additional heavy rainfall.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Alabama Football Adds Danny Lewis to Finish the 2022 Recruiting Effort

  • Updated
  • 0
Alabama Signing Day

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - University of Alabama football announced the addition of tight end Danny Lewis to its 2022 recruiting class Wednesday, the first day of the February signing period.

Lewis joins 23 signees from the Early Signing Period, and they come from 10 states, including Alabama (7), Georgia (4), Florida (3), Louisiana (3), Mississippi (1), New Jersey (1), Ohio (1), Tennessee (1), Texas (1), Virginia (1), while one resides from Canada.

Listed by position, the Crimson Tide added to its roster four apiece at defensive back and wide receiver; three apiece at defensive line, linebacker and offensive line; two at running back and at tight end to go along with one quarterback and one athlete.

Among the 24 players in the 2022 recruiting class:

  • Seven of the signees are five-star prospects (Jeremiah Alexander, Aaron Anderson, Tyler Booker, Jihaad Campbell, Shazz Preston, Elijah Pritchett and Ty Simpson) and 17 of the players are four-star athletes by at least one of the following: 247Sports, 247Composite, On3, On3 Consensus, Rivals.com and/or ESPN.com
  • Twenty-one players in the Top247: Jeremiah Alexander, Aaron Anderson, Isaiah Bond, Tyler Booker, Elijah Brown, Jihaad Campbell, Trequon Fegans, Isaiah Hastings, Emmanuel Henderson, Antonio Kite, Kendrick Law, Earl Little Jr., Jamarion Miller, Shawn Murphy, Amari Niblack, Jaheim Oatis, Khurtiss Perry, Kobe Prentice, Shazz Preston, Elijah Pritchett, Ty Simpson
  • Twenty-one players were listed on the Rivals250: Jeremiah Alexander, Aaron Anderson, Isaiah Bond, Tyler Booker, Elijah Brown, Jihaad Campbell, Trequon Fegans, Isaiah Hastings, Emmanuel Henderson, Antonio Kite, Kendrick Law, Earl Little Jr., Jamarion Miller, Shawn Murphy, Amari Niblack, Jaheim Oatis, Khurtiss Perry, Kobe Prentice, Shazz Preston, Elijah Pritchett and Ty Simpson
  • Nineteen newcomers were ranked in the ESPN300: Jeremiah Alexander, Aaron Anderson, Isaiah Bond, Tyler Booker, Jihaad Campbell, Trequon Fegans, Emmanuel Henderson, Antonio Kite, Kendrick Law, Earl Little Jr., Jamarion Miller, Shawn Murphy, Amari Niblack, Jahiem Oatis, Khurtiss Perry, Kobe Prentice, Shazz Preston, Elijah Pritchett and Ty Simpson