Alabama football adds 27 players on first day of early signing period

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Alabama football announced the addition of 27 student-athletes to its 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period.
The 27 high school and junior college signees come from 12 states and two countries – Alabama (8), Georgia (3), Florida (3), Illinois (2), Iowa (1), Kansas (1), Louisiana (1), Mississippi (1), Missouri (1), Oklahoma (1), Tennessee (2) and Texas (2) along with Finland (1).
Listed by position, the Crimson Tide added to its roster - five on the offensive line; four apiece at defensive back, defensive line, linebacker and wide receiver; two apiece at quarterback and running back; and one each at tight end and placekicker.