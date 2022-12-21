 Skip to main content
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT THURSDAY
NIGHT TO NOON CST FRIDAY...
...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. For the
Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind
chills as low as 10 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from midnight Thursday
night to noon CST Friday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from
Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could result in
hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Alabama football adds 27 players on first day of early signing period

Alabama Recruiting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Alabama football announced the addition of 27 student-athletes to its 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period.

The 27 high school and junior college signees come from 12 states and two countries – Alabama (8), Georgia (3), Florida (3), Illinois (2), Iowa (1), Kansas (1), Louisiana (1), Mississippi (1), Missouri (1), Oklahoma (1), Tennessee (2) and Texas (2) along with Finland (1).

Listed by position, the Crimson Tide added to its roster - five on the offensive line; four apiece at defensive back, defensive line, linebacker and wide receiver; two apiece at quarterback and running back; and one each at tight end and placekicker.

