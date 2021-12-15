Alabama Football Adds 22 Student-Athletes on First Day of Early Signing Period

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The University of Alabama football program announced the addition of 22 student-athletes to its 2022 recruiting class Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period.
The 22 signees come from 10 states, including Alabama (7), Georgia (4), Florida (3), Louisiana (1), Mississippi (1), New Jersey (1), Ohio (1), Tennessee (1), Texas (1), Virginia (1), while one resides from Canada.
Listed by position, the Crimson Tide added to its roster four apiece at defensive back and wide receiver; three apiece at defensive line, linebacker and offensive line; two at running back; and one each at tight end, quarterback and athlete.
Among the 22 players:
Four of the signees are five-star prospects and 18 of the players are four-star athletes by at least one of the following: 247Sports, 247Composite, Rivals.com and/or ESPN.com
Seventeen newcomers were ranked in the ESPN300: Jeremiah Alexander, Aaron Anderson, Isaiah Bond, Tyler Booker, Jihaad Campbell, Trequon Fegans, Emmanuel Henderson, Antonio Kite, Earl Little Jr., Jamarion Miller, Shawn Murphy, Amari Niblack, Jahiem Oatis, Khurtiss Perry, Shazz Preston, Elijah Pritchett and Ty Simpson
Twelve players were listed on the Rivals100: Jeremiah Alexander, Aaron Anderson, Isaiah Bond, Emmanuel Henderson, Earl Little Jr., Shawn Murphy, Amari Niblack, Jaheim Oatis, Kobe Prentice, Shazz Preston, Elijah Pritchett and Ty Simpson
2021-22 Alabama Football Recruiting Roster (Alphabetical):
Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown/Previous School
Jeremiah Alexander LB 6-2 250 Alabaster, Ala./Thompson
Aaron Anderson WR 5-9 185 New Orleans, La./Edna Karr
Isaiah Bond WR 5-11 175 Buford, Ga./Buford
Tyler Booker OL 6-5 325 Bradenton, Fla./IMG Academy
Elijah Brown TE 6-5 230 Dayton, Ohio/Wayne
Jihaad Campbell LB 6-3 215 Erial, N.J./IMG Academy
Trequon Fegans DB 6-2 185 Alabaster, Ala./Thompson
Isaiah Hastings DL 6-4 290 Toronto, Canada/Clearwater Academy International (Fla.)
Emmanuel Henderson RB 6-1 185 Hartford, Ala./Geneva County
Antonio Kite DB 6-1 180 Anniston, Ala./Anniston
Earl Little Jr. DB 6-1 180 Fort Lauderdale, Fla./American Heritage
Jamarion Miller RB 5-10 195 Tyler, Texas/Tyler Legacy
Shawn Murphy LB 6-2 215 Manassas, Va./Unity Reed
Amari NiBlack ATH 6-4 225 Clearwater, Fla./Lakewood
Jaheim Oatis DL 6-5 360 Columbia, Miss./Columbia
Khurtiss Perry DL 6-2 260 Pike Road, Ala./Pike Road
Jake Pope DB 6-1 190 Buford, Ga./Buford
Kobe Prentice WR 5-10 171 Calera, Ala./Calera
Shazz Preston WR 6-0 190 Saint James, La./Saint James
Elijah Pritchett OL 6-6 300 Columbus, Ga./Carver
Dayne Shor OL 6-5 315 Alpharetta, Ga./Denmark
Ty Simpson QB 6-2 195 Martin, Tenn./Westview