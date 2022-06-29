Alabama finally receives vaccines for children under 5

Alabama is finally starting to receive Covid-19 vaccines for kids under the age of 5 after the FDA authorized emergency use for the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine almost two weeks ago.
The Alabama Department of Public Health says the emergency-use authorization is all about keeping our youngest kids, those 6 months to 5 years old, protected against Covid-19.
This week alone, the state received 18,000 doses for the newly approved age group. Those vaccines are being distributed to pharmacies across Alabama.
The health department says as the shot becomes available, parents should really consider getting their youngest kids vaccinated.
"Children certainly not only can get COVID and develop severe illness, such as multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, but children can also be a reservoir for spreading COVID to other people," said Dr. Karen Landers with ADPH.
It's too soon for ADPH to have any real data on vaccination levels for the new age group. However, by next Friday, they expect to have some numbers on how many young kids are actually getting vaccinated.
The health department does have data for the second-youngest age group, those ages 5 to 11. So far, about 60,000 doses have been administered to kids under the age of 11.