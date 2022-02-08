 Skip to main content
Alabama fighting teacher shortage by making it easier for educators to come back to work

The Alabama Department of education is making new efforts to combat teacher shortages.

Decatur City Schools published the new application for teachers to reinstate their certificates without some of the previous hurdles.

