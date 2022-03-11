 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 16.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 PM CST Thursday was 16.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.1 feet on 12/04/1967.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM FRIDAY TO 9 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Rain late Friday evening is expected to change over to
all snow quickly around midnight. Total snow accumulations of 1
to 2 inches are expected in most areas. Winds gusting as high
as 40 mph are expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama.

* WHEN...From 9 PM Friday to 9 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Flash freezing of previously fallen
rainfall or melted snow is possible and could add to the
hazardous wintry conditions underneath snowfall accumulations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Alabama Falls to Vanderbilt in SEC Tournament

Alabama falls

TAMPA, Fla. – The Alabama men's basketball team fell to Vanderbilt, 82-76, in the second round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament Thursday night in Amalie Arena. The Crimson Tide led by as many as 15 points early in the second half but allowed the Commodores to score 54 second half points to result in the team's third consecutive loss.

Jaden Shackelford led Alabama with 21 points, making 6-of-16 shots from beyond the arc, while Jahvon Quinerly added 13 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Scotty Pippen Jr. connected on only 5-of-19 shots on the night but scored a game-high 26 points as a direct result of drawing 12 fouls and knocking down 15-of-21 free throws in the contest. Myles Stute added 18 points off the strength of six three-pointers.

