Alabama Falls to Vanderbilt in SEC Tournament

TAMPA, Fla. – The Alabama men's basketball team fell to Vanderbilt, 82-76, in the second round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament Thursday night in Amalie Arena. The Crimson Tide led by as many as 15 points early in the second half but allowed the Commodores to score 54 second half points to result in the team's third consecutive loss.
Jaden Shackelford led Alabama with 21 points, making 6-of-16 shots from beyond the arc, while Jahvon Quinerly added 13 points, five rebounds and four assists.
Scotty Pippen Jr. connected on only 5-of-19 shots on the night but scored a game-high 26 points as a direct result of drawing 12 fouls and knocking down 15-of-21 free throws in the contest. Myles Stute added 18 points off the strength of six three-pointers.