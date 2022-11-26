Alabama falls to Uconn in Phil Knight Invitational

PORTLAND, Ore. – After climbing back from a 15-point first half deficit in the semifinals of the Phil Knight Invitational, turnovers proved to be too costly as No. 20/22 UConn defeated No. 18/18 Alabama, 82-67, on Friday night. The loss is the first for the Crimson Tide this season as it drops to 5-1 while the Huskies improve to 7-0. The Crimson Tide drops its first contest of the 2022-23 season
The Crimson Tide struggled taking care of the ball on offense to start the game, committing five turnovers on their first seven possessions. While Alabama's offense struggled, the defense was once again exceptional for the Tide, limiting UConn to a pair of made field goals over its first 10 field goal attempts.
The Huskies went on a 14-0 run midway through the half and held a 15-point lead (28-13) with seven minutes left in the half. However, Alabama was able to cut into UConn's lead, ending the half on a 9-0 run to trim the lead to five points (35-30) at halftime.
Alabama continued to chip away at the Huskies' lead and was able to tie the game on several occasions before the Huskies went on a 16-1 run to get their lead back to erase any doubts of a UA comeback.