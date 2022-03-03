Alabama Falls 87-71 to Texas A&M in Home Finale

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The No. 25/24 Alabama men's basketball team fell, 87-71, in its home finale on Wednesday to Texas A&M. The Aggies took advantage of an early second-half run to capture the lead for good after a back-and-forth first half.
Alabama had three players reach double figures, led by Jaden Shackelford's 16 points. Jahvon Quinerly posted 14 points as Keon Ellis has 13 points and two steals.
The Aggies were led by Quenton Jackson's 28 points as Tyrece Radford put up 22 points and eight rebounds and three steals.