Alabama faces Liberty in the 2023 C.M Newton Classic

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama men's basketball program, along with Knight Eady, announced the matchup for the 2023 C.M. Newton Classic presented by TriGreen Equipment Tuesday morning. This year's event will feature the Crimson Tide and Liberty in Birmingham, Ala., for the fourth annual event which will be played on Dec. 30, 2023 inside Legacy Arena.
While this year's C.M. Newton Classic will not be a part of the Alabama men's basketball season ticket package, fans who have purchased season tickets for the 2023-24 campaign will receive priority seating to the event. Alabama men's basketball season ticket holders will have first access to tickets starting on August 28th.
C.M. Newton Classic tickets for the public will go on sale October 3rd.
“We are thrilled to once again have the opportunity to play in Birmingham,” said Alabama head coach Nate Oats. “After playing in the 2022 C.M. Newton Classic and the First and Second Rounds of March Madness in Birmingham, we have seen first-hand the overwhelming support from our fans at Legacy Arena. We are looking forward to playing a strong Liberty team this year. To be able to have this great program come to Birmingham to play us is exciting for the team and our fans. In addition to great basketball, the C.M. Newton Classic honors Coach Newton’s legacy with the program and college basketball throughout his career. We can’t wait to play in front of an energized crowd in Legacy Arena.”
Tip time for the Dec. 30 contest will be announced later this fall. The game is owned and operated by Knight Eady, a Birmingham-based sports marketing company.
About the C.M. Newton Classic
The neutral-site game, now in its second year, is named in honor of Hall of Famer and former longtime Alabama basketball head coach C.M. Newton.
Newton was a member of the University of Kentucky national championship team in 1951. After college, Newton began his coaching career at Transylvania in 1956 and became head coach at The University of Alabama in 1968.
During his 12 seasons at Alabama, Newton led the Tide to a 221-123 record, won three straight SEC Conference titles (1974-1976) and made two NCAA Tournament appearances.
In addition to his coaching accolades, Newton was the first coach to integrate the men's basketball team at Alabama with black student-athletes.
Wendell Hudson of Birmingham's Parker High became the first black athlete Newton recruited to play at The University of Alabama.
In 1973, Newton put forth the first all-black starting lineup in SEC history at a holiday tournament in Louisville.
Newton helped pave the way for black athletes to play at The University of Alabama and set the expectation for other institutions to follow. His commitment to diversity and inclusion made a difference for so many at the University of Alabama. This year's matchup will honor C.M. Newton, the legacy he made and the example he set for civil rights and equality.
Alabama Playing In Birmingham
Gonzaga defeated Alabama in last year’s third annual C.M. Newton Classic, taking a 100-90 victory on Dec. 17, 2022.
The Tide owns an all-time record of 48-26 (.649) when playing in Birmingham and has won 14 of its last 22 games played inside Legacy Arena.
The last time Alabama won a game in Birmingham came this past season in the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament, defeating Texas A&M CC, 96-75, on March 16 in the first round and Maryland, 73-51, in the second round on March 18.