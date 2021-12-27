Alabama expects shipments of new Covid-19 pill in January, here's what to expect

Alabama could be getting their first shipment of the Covid-19 pill as soon as January.
However, the Alabama Department of Public Health warns taking the pill won't be as simple as it may sound.
ADPH says the first few shipments will be distributed to their federal pharmacy partners, which include most of the name brands like CVS and Walgreens. But people cannot just show up and get a prescription.
In order to get the new Covid-19 pill someone must test positive, go to the doctors office, get a prescription, go to the pharmacy, and then finally start taking the pill.
That process can be lengthy, and ADPH says the pill needs to be taken as soon as possible after symptoms appear.
Of course it is the same process for most prescriptions, but with a health care system that is already overwhelmed doctors say it could be difficult to get people in soon enough to catch the small window of opportunity.
"Especially when cases are surging and clinics are overflowing and people are sick, it's going to be hard to get them all in there to get those prescriptions," says Dr. Wes Stubblefield with ADPH.
He says another immediate challenge will be lack of supply. ADPH isn't expecting the first shipment to arrive until January, and it won't be a very large amount.
Dr. Stubblefield says for people feeling sick now, those COVID pills will not be here in time to help.
Without the use of monoclonal antibodies as an effective treatment against omicron, the highly transmissible variant could wreak havoc on the healthcare system before we get our hands on the new COVID pill.
"We're in this very dangerous window of ineffective treatments to keep people out of the hospital and surging cases. And so that is really the concern for now, because even if people were out there and they want the pill it's just not available," says Dr. Stubblefield.
Studies show the omicron variant is less likely to make patients severely sick. However, the potential for hospitalization is still there for unvaccinated, high-risk patients.
The first shipment of medication will be reserved for high-risk patients.