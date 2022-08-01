 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Alabama ends daily Covid-19 updates

  • Updated
  • 0
COVID-19 threat June 29

The Alabama Department of Public Health's COVID-19 transmission level map showing data for each county as of July 29. Red means HIGH, yellow means MEDIUM and green means LOW.

While variants continue to plague Alabama, at least one part of the Covid-19 pandemic is over – mostly.

The Alabama Department of Public Health announced Monday it is ending daily updates to the Covid-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard.

Now, weekly updates will be posted at 11 a.m. Thursdays. Prior to Monday's announcement, the data was updated each weekday morning.

“As Alabama moves to the next chapter, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is shifting strategies from emergency response to one that minimizes daily disruptions to our lives,” a statement posted to the dashboard Monday includes.

As of July 29 (the most recent data released), ADPH classified all 10 North Alabama counties as HIGH when it comes to risk of Covid-19 transmission. The majority of the state is in that classification.

Read more about the state’s decision HERE, and see the dashboard HERE

Here are the number of Covid-19 cases and the number of Covid-19 deaths so far in 2022 for North Alabama’s 10 counties. (Data as of Aug. 1)

Colbert County: 7,761 cases; 46 deaths

DeKalb County: 6,157 cases; 48 deaths

Franklin County: 3,691 cases; 25 deaths

Jackson County: 5,233 cases; 40 deaths

Lauderdale County: 9,877 cases; 79 deaths

Lawrence County: 2,972 cases; 23 deaths

Limestone County: 9,910 cases; 67 deaths

Madison County: 39,733 cases; 202 deaths

Marshall County: 9.018 cases; 64 deaths

Morgan County: 15,106 cases; 86 deaths

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com