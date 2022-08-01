Alabama ends daily Covid-19 updates

While variants continue to plague Alabama, at least one part of the Covid-19 pandemic is over – mostly.
The Alabama Department of Public Health announced Monday it is ending daily updates to the Covid-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard.
Now, weekly updates will be posted at 11 a.m. Thursdays. Prior to Monday's announcement, the data was updated each weekday morning.
“As Alabama moves to the next chapter, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is shifting strategies from emergency response to one that minimizes daily disruptions to our lives,” a statement posted to the dashboard Monday includes.
As of July 29 (the most recent data released), ADPH classified all 10 North Alabama counties as HIGH when it comes to risk of Covid-19 transmission. The majority of the state is in that classification.
Read more about the state’s decision HERE, and see the dashboard HERE
Here are the number of Covid-19 cases and the number of Covid-19 deaths so far in 2022 for North Alabama’s 10 counties. (Data as of Aug. 1)
Colbert County: 7,761 cases; 46 deaths
DeKalb County: 6,157 cases; 48 deaths
Franklin County: 3,691 cases; 25 deaths
Jackson County: 5,233 cases; 40 deaths
Lauderdale County: 9,877 cases; 79 deaths
Lawrence County: 2,972 cases; 23 deaths
Limestone County: 9,910 cases; 67 deaths
Madison County: 39,733 cases; 202 deaths
Marshall County: 9.018 cases; 64 deaths
Morgan County: 15,106 cases; 86 deaths