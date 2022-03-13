Alabama Earns No. 6 Seed in 2022 NCAA Tournament, Will Play the Winner of Notre Dame/Rutgers Friday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The University of Alabama men's basketball team earned the No. 6 seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament and will face the winner of No. 11 seeds Notre Dame and Rutgers on Friday, March 18, in San Diego, Calif. The exact tipoff time and television designation will be announced at a later date.
The Crimson Tide (19-13) earned the No. 6 seed in the West Region one year after garnering the No. 2 seed in last year’s NCAA Tournament. It is not only the first time earning consecutive tournament appearances in 15 years, dating back to 2005 and 2006, but the first time in 30 years earning back-to-back NCAA Tournament seeds of No. 6 or better (was a No. 4 seed in 1991 and No. 5 seed in 1992).
It marks the 22nd NCAA Tournament appearance in program history, with Alabama owning a record of 21-21 (.500). The Crimson Tide’s 2004 team is the only squad in program history to reach the Elite 8 while UA has appeared in the Sweet 16 eight times including a year ago.
NCAA TOURNAMENT NOTES
- The tournament appearance is the Tide's 22nd in program history and second in as many years after earning a spot in last year’s Sweet 16 (No. 2 seed)
- The winner of the Alabama vs. Rutgers/Notre Dame game will advance to face the winner of the matchup between No. 3 Texas Tech and No. 14 Montana State on Sunday, March 20
- This is Nate Oats’ fifth NCAA Tournament appearance as a head coach, with the others coming in 2016, 2018 and 2019 at Buffalo, as well as the 2021 and 2022 seasons at Alabama
- This will mark the Tide’s second appearance in San Diego’s Aztec Arena, last appearing in 2006 as a No. 10 seed when UA defeated No. 7 Marquette (90-86) before falling to No. 2 UCLA (62-59)