Alabama Earns No. 1 Seed in NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament for the First Time in Program History

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The University of Alabama men's basketball team earned a No.1 overall seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, it was announced Sunday evening. It marks the first time in program history that the Crimson Tide has earned a No. 1 seed in the annual event.
Alabama will face the winner of No. 16 seeds Texas A&M Corpus Christi and Souhteast Missouri Thursday inside Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Ala. The exact tipoff time and television designation will be announced soon.
The Crimson Tide (29-5, 16-2) earned the No. 1 seed in the South Region and has now reached the NCAA Tournament for the third consecutive year. It’s the first time that’s happened in over 30 years dating back to 1989-92. Alabama becomes the first SEC team to earn a No. 1 seed since Kentucky in 2015.
It marks the 23rd NCAA Tournament appearance in program history, with Alabama owning a record of 21-22 (.488). The Crimson Tide's 2004 team is the only squad in program history to reach the Elite 8 while UA has appeared in the Sweet 16 eight times including in 2021.
NCAA TOURNAMENT NOTES
Alabama is a No. 1 seed for the first time in program history
The Tide is the No. 1 overall seed, and is joined by fellow top seeds Houston, Kansas and Purdue
The tournament appearance is the Tide's 23rd in program history and third in as many years
The winner of the Alabama-Texas A&M-CC/SE Missouri State game will advance to face the winner of the matchup between No. 8 Maryland and No. 9 West Virginia
This will be Nate Oats' sixth NCAA Tournament appearance as a head coach, with the others coming in 2016, 2018 and 2019 at Buffalo
TICKET INFORMATION
TIDE PRIDE members who have already opted in for NCAA Tournament tickets will have their requests fulfilled via email on Monday
Alabama’s ticket allotment is sold out via presale orders. Fans looking for tickets are encouraged to check NCAA.com.
