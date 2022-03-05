Alabama Drops Regular Season Finale at LSU in Overtime, 80-77

BATON ROUGE, La. – The No. 25/24 Alabama men's basketball team went to overtime for the first time this season but came up on the short end as it fell at LSU, 80-77, in the regular season finale Saturday afternoon.
Senior guard Keon Ellis led Alabama in the loss with 19 points and nine rebounds, including scoring 17 in the second half and overtime. Junior guard Jahvon Quinerly finished with 16 points while freshman guard JD Davison added 12 points, five rebounds and a team-leading three steals off the bench.
Darius Days, Tari Eason and Brandon Murray accounted for 61 of LSU's 80 points with Days putting up 24 followed by 20 points from Eason and 17 from Murray.