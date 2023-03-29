Alabama downs Middle Tennessee, 10-4 at Toyota Field

Alabama baseball used a pair of big innings to secure a 10-4 win over Middle Tennessee on Tuesday evening at Toyota Field. The neutral site win moved the Crimson Tide to 20-6 on the season.
Both teams went scoreless through the first three frames before matching with four runs apiece in the fourth. Alabama then added one in the sixth on an Andrew Pinckney home run, with the go-ahead homer proving to be all the Tide would need. The eighth then saw UA add another five runs for the 10-4 final.
Alabama's offense was led by the 6-7-8 hitters in Ed Johnson, Pinckney and Tommy Seidl. Johnson finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored with Pinckney posting a 3-for-4 showing that included the homer, one RBI and a team-high three runs. Seidl matched Pinckney for the team lead in hits with his 3-for-4 showing that included a double, two RBI and one run scored.
Zane Probst (2-0) picked up the win with 2.0 scoreless innings of relief, walking one and striking out a pair. Probst followed Tide starter Jacob McNairy, who contributed 4.0 innings and allowed four runs on six hits with a season-high six strikeouts.