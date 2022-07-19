Alabama doubles bonuses for child care workers

The Alabama Department of Human Resources has doubled the amount in quarterly bonuses that child care workers can receive.
Since November 2021, full-time child care workers could receive a quarterly bonus of $1,500. Part-time workers received $750 payments.
Now, the state will pay full-time workers $3,000 bonuses and $1,500 to part-time child care workers.
“Child care workers have doubled down on their commitment to children and families throughout the pandemic, so we’re thrilled to further compensate these extremely valuable employees who care for Alabama’s children every day,” said Alabama DHR Commissioner Nancy Buckner. “In addition to rewarding their hard work, our goal is to give child care providers an extra edge as they recruit new workers in today’s highly competitive job market.”
The payments are designed to help keep child care workers on staff as the industry recovers from the pandemic, DHR said.
Since the program began nearly one year ago, DHR has given out more than 4,000 grants.
Eligible employees can get up to eight quarterly bonuses before the program ends in September 2023. There are five opportunities to apply left.
To qualify, providers must be licensed, operating and in good standing with DHR when they apply. They also must remain in operation for at least one year after receiving a grant.
The money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act.
To apply, click HERE.