Alabama Dominates Second Half in 84-69 Victory at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The No. 4/4 Alabama men's basketball team outscored No. 15/16 Arkansas by 15 points over the final 20 minutes of play to secure an impressive 84-69 road win in front of a sold-out crowd inside Bud Walton Arena Wednesday night. With the win, the Crimson Tide improves 14-2 on the year and 4-0 in the SEC, marking just the second time since 1987 that UA has won its first four games in league play (2021).
The Crimson Tide shot 53.6 percent (15-of-28) from the field, 70.0 percent (7-of-10) from 6/+9-three-point range and 82.4 percent (14-of-17) from the free throw line in the second half to secure the team's fifth straight victory.
Guard Mark Sears led the way as he scored a season-high 26 points including hitting a perfect 10-of-10 from the charity stripe. Brandon Miller scored all 14 of his points in the second half while Noah Clowney added 15 points and five boards in the win.
After an opening stanza that featured a back-and-forth affair, the two teams went into intermission knotted at 33-33. With Alabama clinging to a 65-63 lead, three consecutive three-pointers – one from Clowney and two from Miller – led to an 11-0 run to help UA take a commanding 76-63 lead with 2:38 left to play.
Arkansas (12-4, 1-3) was led by Davonte Davis and Jalen Graham's 16 points apiece, while Ricky Council IV added 15 in the loss.