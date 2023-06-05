Alabama dominates Boston College, advances to Super Regional

For the first time since 2010, and just the fourth time in program history, Alabama will be playing in an NCAA Super Regional.
The Tide rolled over Boston College, 8-0, in the Tuscaloosa Regional final, which ended early Monday morning.
Athens native Jacob McNairy dominated, pitching into the eighth inning, allowing just three hits and striking out a career-high 11.
Alabama scored four runs in the first, setting the tone for what was to come.
Mac Guscette went 3-4 and drove in four Tide runs.
No. 16 Alabama will play No. 1 Wake Forest at the Winston-Salem Super Regional from June 9-11.