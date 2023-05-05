Alabama doctor, more share feelings on World Health Organization ending COVID-19 health emergency

On Friday, the World Health Organization announced it no longer considers COVID-19 a global health emergency.
WHO said cases and deaths associated with COVID-19 are the lowest they have been in three years, making this decision warranted.
Arnita Cole, who lives in Huntsville, said even with this declaration she is not ready to suddenly believe COVID is gone.
"COVID is still here," said Cole. "Regarding whether it should be an emergency, it's no longer a pandemic, it's an endemic [and] we have RSV, COVID [and] the flu."
Data from WHO shows nearly 7 million people worldwide died of the virus.
Dr. Karen Landers, chief medical officer with the Alabama Department of Public Health, said the decision was not a surprise. She said she doesn't want people to consider this announcement as an excuse to forget about COVID-19.
"COVID-19 is an endemic respiratory virus, we will continue to see that," said Landers. "We will continue to see mutations of this virus and we will still need to continue to do all we can to protect ourselves."
Cole said she does not see many people wearing masks anymore like she does, and she said she tends to get dirty looks in public. She said that won't stop her from wearing her mask.
"I mean I've been traveling a lot in the past few months and I wear my mask when I'm on the plane," said Cole. "I especially wear it when I hear anyone sneezing, coughing, it doesn't matter."
President Joe Biden said he plans to let the U.S.'s own health emergency regarding COVID-19 end May 11.
Landers said she urges people to continue to get vaccinated, stay home when they are sick, and always wash their hands.