Alabama Department of Corrections says staffing issues aren't as bad as some claim

The Alabama Department of Corrections is pushing back on claims in newly filed federal court documents, arguing their chronic short staffing issues are not as bad as some are claiming.
WAAY 31’s I-Team exposed the staffing crisis at Limestone Correctional Facility and confirmed through ADOC internal reporting that the staffing challenges exist at nearly every state-run facility.
In the case of Edward Braggs v. ADOC Commissioner John Hamm, ADOC lawyers are pushing back against the plaintiff's use of the department's own quarterly staffing reports.
Attorneys say court-submitted assessments of the report inflated the number of critical minimum posts by including all "mandatory and essential posts," while the number of correctional staff was deflated by excluding some staff members.
ADOC staff did admit they lost staff from March 2021 to 2022 and have not provided concrete new hire data. ADOC has raised starting pay, offered incentive pay and bonuses, and claimed to have added recruitment staff to help.
Birmingham-based civil rights attorney Frank Ozment argues ADOC is not capable of solving the real problem, which is no one wants to work for a department that is in crisis and that they are trying to play numbers games.
"You look at these kinds of submissions that are sort of just lawyer talk, disconnected from reality, and it is terribly frustrating, because this thing is a real problem that can get out from under you very quickly," Ozment said.
"We all know if you have a very large population of people, many of whom are dangerous and who suffer from mental health issues, and you have no pretense of trying to hire enough correctional officers to handle the problem, and you want to say it's not that bad, what's going to happen? It's not rocket science."
ADOC defended the lack of qualified candidates for correctional jobs by pointing to the state's 2.9% unemployment rate and even lower rates near where prisons are located as the reason behind the limited availability of eligible employees, saying it "frustrates ADOC's efforts to recruit and retain correctional staff," according to the court filings.
ADOC also said it had retained three recruiting and retention consulting firms to assist the state in coming up with strategies for finding and keeping correctional staff, and they have advertising consultants. ADOC further said it is working on a "strong social media presence."
ADOC has signaled it wants even more money from the state's budget, something the chairman of the committee looking into the budget has already said is not going to happen on his watch.
The response in this case was served to the plaintiffs, including the Southern Poverty Law Center of the Alabama Disabilities Advocacy Program August 12. The judge in the case has yet to rule on it.