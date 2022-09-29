Alabama Department of Corrections cancels weekend visitation as inmate strike continues

Weekend visitation has been canceled at prisons across Alabama in response to an ongoing inmate strike.
The Alabama Department of Corrections said Thursday it continues to experience inmate work stoppages at most major male facilities. These stoppages began Monday, when inmates refused to show up for prison jobs in kitchens, laundry rooms and custodial departments in protest of poor conditions at the facilities.
ADOC said visitation for Saturday, Oct. 1, and Sunday, Oct. 2, has been canceled at this time. Inmates were notified and asked to notify anyone who would have otherwise planned on visiting them this weekend.
Affected but 'operational'
ADOC officials have maintained that "all facilities remain operational" despite the strike, though many have disagreed with the assessment and even ADOC has agreed facility operations have been affected to some degree.
When workers refused to report for food service details at Limestone Correctional Facility on Monday, "brown bag meals" were delivered. Sources told WAAY 31 the meals were made by inmates at the Decatur work release facility. One meal, shared on social media in a photo allegedly taken by an inmate, included a single piece of bread, a small amount of applesauce and a pint of milk.
ADOC said Wednesday that inmate workers make up a large part of the facility support workforce, and as a result of the strike, they've had to shift to "a holiday meal schedule." That schedule removes one of the daily meals that inmates would typically receive, instead only granting them two meals a day.
In Wednesday's statement, ADOC denied the decision was retaliatory and instead called it a "logistically necessary" move that will end once the work stoppages end.
Inmates disagree. A statement released Tuesday alleged ADOC Commissioner John Hamm ordered wardens of major facilities to begin "bird feeding," ban inmate access to rehabilitation or educational programs and deny access to the law library or exercise time.
ADOC said Wednesday that some programs had been limited, "but most have not been affected because most programs have their own staff." Additional security measures, such as controlled movement, are in place due to the ongoing strike.
Why the strike
The strike was organized as part of a larger protest against conditions at state prison facilities. Inmates provided a list of demands this week in which they called for federal intervention and legislative changes to end "Alabama's systematic denial of human dignity and rights."
They say ADOC has done little to address issues, and more lives are being lost as a result of the ongoing overcrowding, understaffing, abuse and more.
Their list of demanded changes include:
- Repeal the habitual offender law, which requires longer sentences for people convicted of multiple crimes, including life sentences for those convicted of a Class A felony after three previous felony convictions;
- Make the "presumptive standards" retroactive immediately;
- Repeal the drive-by shooting statute, which allows prosecutors to charge someone with capital murder if they are in a vehicle when they fatally shoot a victim;
- Create a statewide conviction integrity unit to investigate possible cases of wrongful incarceration;
- Create mandatory parole criteria that will guarantee parole to all eligible persons;
- Streamline the review processes for medical furloughs and early release of elderly inmates;
- Allow juvenile offenders to become eligible for parole after 15 years served, instead of the current 30-year requirement; and
- Get rid of life sentencing without the chance of parole.
A spokesperson for Gov. Kay Ivey's office said the demands are "unreasonable" and many of them "will never happen in the state of Alabama."
See WAAY 31's investigation into ADOC facilities and current critical staffing shortages HERE.