Alabama Democrats, GOP certify candidates for June 21 primary runoff election

The Alabama Republican Party and Alabama Democratic Party have each certified their list of candidates for the June 21 primary runoff election.
Not all candidates will appear on all ballots. In Alabama, voters who cast a ballot in the primary election cannot cast a ballot for a different party in the primary runoff election. Voters who did not vote in the primary election can vote in the runoff election.
Below is the full list of candidates appearing on ballots in North Alabama.
Republican
- U.S. Senate — Katie Britt and Mo Brooks
- U.S. House of Representatives, District 5 — Dale Strong and Casey Wardynski
- State Auditor — Stan Cooke and Andrew Sorrell
- Alabama Secretary of State — Wes Allen and Jim Zeigler
- Public Service Commission, Place 1 — Jeremy H. Oden and Brent Woodall
- Public Service Commission, Place 2 — Chip Beeker and Robert L. McCollum
- Alabama House of Representatives, District 2 — Jason S. Black and Ben Harrison
- Alabama House of Representatives, District 4 — Patrick Johnson and Parker D. Moore
- Alabama House of Representatives, District 20 — James Lomax and Frances Taylor
- Colbert County District Judge — Mary Baschab-Haslacker and Chad Smith
- Limestone County District Judge, Place 2 — Britley L. Brown and David T. Puckett
Democrat
- Alabama Governor — Yolanda R. Flowers and Malika S. Fortier
