Alabama Democrats, GOP certify candidates for June 21 primary runoff election

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Madison County through 345 PM CDT... At 300 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Harvest, or 8 miles west of Meridianville, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Northern Huntsville, Meridianville, Moores Mill, Harvest, Alabama A And M University and Toney. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH