Alabama Democratic, Republican parties address U.S. Supreme Court Roe v. Wade decision

The Republican and Democratic parties of Alabama released statements Friday responding to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.
Read the statements from both parties in full below:
Alabama Democratic Party
Statement from Alabama Democrats Chair Rep. Chris England on SCOTUS Decision Overturning Roe v. Wade
“Because of laws passed by our Republican legislature, abortion services will likely be illegal in Alabama - a felony that could force doctors to face up to 99 years in prison for providing medical care to their patients, even in the case of rape.
Republican legislators and appointed judges think they should be sitting between you and your doctor while making medical decisions.
Republican politicians will claim this is a win for “life” in a state with high infant mortality rates, a Black maternal mortality crisis, and countless other public health crises. They refuse to expand Medicaid, providing free lifesaving healthcare access to Alabama families - or do anything else that actually sanctifies life for Alabamians. Now, their law will block abortion access in Alabama, negatively affecting women with the fewest resources the most.
While the Supreme Court has turned back the clock back decades on our freedoms - Alabama Democrats still stand strongly for Alabamians’ freedom to make their own medical decisions - especially their right to abortion.
In the meantime, we need Democrats in Washington to act and pass laws that protect abortion access for all Americans. We need federal action now.”
Alabama Republican Party
Alabama Republican Party Chairman John Wahl issued the following statement on the Supreme Court of the United States landmark decision overturning Roe v. Wade:
"Today, the fundamental human right to life won. The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision correctly returns the issue of abortion back to the states where it belongs. Each state will now be able to determine how it will proceed on this matter.
"The Alabama Republican Party believes that every life is precious and should be protected and celebrated. I cannot communicate how excited I am about the possibility of correcting the tragedy of Roe v. Wade, and restoring the sanctity of life. It gives me hope in the ideals of individual liberty and protecting the rights of every person from the moment of conception to the grave.
"The Alabama Republican Party will continue its work with our state leaders on measures that will help expectant and new mothers, as well as the children of our state. We will also fight to cut bureaucratic red tape to make adoptions easier and more cost effective for families. We must help and protect both the born and the unborn, take care of those in need, and provide viable alternatives for those facing difficult situations. We care about and love both the mothers and the babies of our state."