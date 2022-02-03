Alabama defensive coordinator arrested on DUI charge

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 12 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding of mainstem rivers is expected, along with
significant rises on area creeks and streams. Excessive rainfall
will also result in a threat for both areal and flash flooding.
* WHERE...North Alabama and southern middle Tennessee, including the
following counties in north Alabama, Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb,
Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison,
Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee, Franklin,
Lincoln and Moore.
* WHEN...Until 12 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected,
with locally higher amounts.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
