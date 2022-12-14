Alabama Defeats Memphis Inside of Coleman Coliseum

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The No. 4/5 Alabama men's basketball team continued its winning ways as it defeated Memphis, 91-88, inside Coleman Coliseum on Tuesday night. With the win, the Crimson Tide improves to 9-1 on the season, which is the program's best start since the 2006-07 campaign.
Freshman Brandon Miller scored 21 of his team-leading 24 total points in the second half to lead four UA players in double digits. Mark Sears finished with 18 points to go along with a team-leading two steals, while Noah Clowney had 11 points and Jaden Bradley finished with 10 on the night.
Memphis (8-3) was led by Kendric Davis, who finished with 30 points to lead all scorers. DeAndre Williams added 15 points in the losing effort