Alabama Defeats Florida 97-69 to Improve to 11-0 in SEC

The No. 3/3 Alabama men's basketball team continued its winning ways Wednesday night, capturing a 97-69 victory over the Florida Gators in Coleman Coliseum. With the win, Alabama improved to 11-0 in SEC play for the first time since the 1955-56 Rocket 8 team achieved the feat, and moved to 21-3 on the season which is the program's best start through 24 games since the 1975-76 campaign.
Brandon Miller led Alabama in scoring with 24, marking his ninth career game surpassing the 20-point mark. Miller also led the Tide in rebounds, pulling down nine. Sears combined with Miller to lead the offensive effort, contributing 19 points, with Jahvon Quinerly adding 11 points off the bench.
Alabama was dominant on both ends of the court in the opening 20 minutes, establishing a 52-23 lead heading into intermission. The Tide shot 56 percent (18-32) from the field in the opening stanza, with the Gators only making 23 percent (7-30).
Colin Castleton led the way for Florida (13-11, 6-5 SEC) with a double-double of 29 points on nine made field goals and 10 boards.