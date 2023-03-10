Alabama Cruises Past Mississippi State, 72-49, in SEC Tournament Quarterfinals

The No. 4/5 Alabama men's basketball team cruised to a 72-49 win over Mississippi State in Friday's Southeastern Conference Tournament quarterfinals at Bridgestone Arena. The Crimson Tide's 23-point victory over the ninth-seeded Bulldogs was its third-largest margin of victory in the UA's tournament's history.
The Crimson Tide led from start-to-finish, building a 20-point halftime advantage and extended its lead to as many as 25 points in the second half. Alabama finished the game with 21 assists and 12 made three-pointers, both of which stand second-most in an SEC Tournament game in program history, while its 37 three-point attempts set a program tournament record.
Freshman Brandon Miller, who was named as a Naismith Trophy semifinalist prior to the contest, led Alabama with 18 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Jahvon Quinerly made his first start of the season and finished with 10 points, four assists and a pair of steals. Noah Gurley added 11 points off the bench while Charles Bediako added 11 points and five blocks in the win.
The Tide improved to 27-5 this year, matching the program record of most wins in a season, while Mississippi State falls to 21-12 on the year.