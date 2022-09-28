Alabama creates QR code to connect hurricane evacuees with hotel rooms

As Hurricane Ian neared Florida, evacuation warnings were issued for millions of the state's residents.
Many of them made their way to Alabama, and many more are likely to join them in seeking temporary shelter now that the hurricane has made landfall as a Category 4 storm.
To help, the state is encouraging people to call 211 for information or scan the QR code below to access a list of hotels, campgrounds and short-term rentals with room available for evacuees. (Most smartphone users can do this by viewing the QR code through their camera app.)
The list includes names, addresses and phone numbers for each location, as well as what type of facility it is, whether pets are allowed, how many rooms or sites are available, if the facility is wheelchair accessible and websites when available.
The QR code is available through the Alabama Department of Tourism.
Other resources made available by Alabama this week include emergency response vehicles and three standby shelters. Gov. Kay Ivey has approved utility vehicles, bucket trucks and supply trucks responding to Hurricane Ian to bypass all state weigh station facilities through Oct. 24.
Those vehicles and trucks are being provided by agencies across the state to provide utility crews and other responders for cleanup and repair after the storm. Aviation and medical resources are being evaluated for any assistance they can provide, too, according to Ivey's office.
Ivey told Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday that Alabama is ready to help its southern neighbor through landfall and recovery. In a statement after the conversation, she said if Florida needs it and Alabama has it, "then we're going to send it."
"Us Gulf Coast states are far too familiar with the wrath of Mother Nature, but this storm will, no doubt, be unprecedented," Ivey said in a statement Wednesday. "We continue taking steps to ensure we are offering our helping hand however we can. I pray for the people of Florida and anyone in the storm's path."
Additional coverage
Often, the best story is the one told firsthand. If you are an evacuee staying in North Alabama or a resident aiding in recovery efforts, we want to hear from you.
Contact our newsroom at 256-533-3131 or newsroom@waaytv.com. Please put "Hurricane Ian" in the subject line if sending an email.