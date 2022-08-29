Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals OKs new arguments in William Darby murder conviction

The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals has granted a request from William Darby's attorneys to give oral arguments in his appeal.
During those arguments, attorneys for the former Huntsville police officer convicted of the 2018 murder of Jeffery Parker will be able to provide additional information to the judges who will rule on his appeal.
The courts will allow arguments on a 6th Amendment Constitutional issue and jury instructions that was not allowed to be considered by the jury during the trial in 2021. Specifically, they will deal with ending the transmission of video from the courtroom to a spectator room and instructions addressing claims of self-defense on Darby's behalf.
The arguments will happen Nov. 10 at Samford University. Each side will be allowed a total of 30 minutes, which includes time to answer questions from the Court.
