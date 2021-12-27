Alabama could get shipments of new Covid-19 pill in January. Here's what to expect

Alabama could be getting its first shipment of the Covid-19 pill as soon as January.
However, the Alabama Department of Public Health warns that taking the pill won't be as simple as it may sound.
ADPH said the first few shipments will be distributed to their federal pharmacy partners, which include name brands like CVS and Walgreens. But people cannot just show up and get a prescription.
In order to get the new Covid-19 pill, someone must test positive, go to a doctor's office, get a prescription, go to the pharmacy, then finally start taking the pill.
That process can be lengthy, and ADPH said the pill needs to be taken as soon as possible after symptoms appear.
Of course, this is the process for most prescriptions, but with a health care system that is already overwhelmed, it could be difficult to get people in soon enough to catch the small window of opportunity.
"Especially when cases are surging and clinics are overflowing and people are sick, it's going to be hard to get them all in there to get those prescriptions," said Dr. Wes Stubblefield with ADPH.
He said another immediate challenge will be lack of supply. ADPH isn't expecting the first shipment to arrive until January, and it won't be a very large amount.
Stubblefield said for people feeling sick now, those Covid pills will not be here in time to help.
Without the use of monoclonal antibodies as an effective treatment against omicron, the highly transmissible variant could wreak havoc on the health care system before the new pill is available.
"We're in this very dangerous window of ineffective treatments to keep people out of the hospital and surging cases, and so that is really the concern for now, because even if people were out there and they want the pill, it's just not available," said Stubblefield.
Studies show the omicron variant is less likely to make patients severely sick. However, the potential for hospitalization is still there for unvaccinated and/or high-risk patients.
The first shipment of medication will be reserved for high-risk patients.