Alabama corrections officer pleads guilty in smuggling, bribery scheme at Donaldson Correctional

A Jasper man has pleaded guilty to federal charges after participating in a scheme to smuggle cell phones, drugs and other contraband to inmates at Donaldson Correctional Facility.
U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona of the Northern District of Alabama said 32-year-old Wilson Brian Clemons, also known as "Mario Lopez" or "My Grandaddy Otis," was working as a corrections officer at Donaldson when he used a fake name to create a CashApp account so he could get bribes from inmates and their associates.
In exchange, Clemons agreed to bring cell phones, marijuana, Xanax, cigars and scales into Donaldson. The exchange happened over the course of about two weeks in November 2021, according to prosecutors.
On Wednesday, Clemons pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy and one count of using a facility in interstate commerce in furtherance of an unlawful activity.
He has agreed to forfeit the money he made from the conspiracy and faces up to five years in federal prison plus up to $250,000 in fines.
