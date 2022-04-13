Alabama congressman 'proud' to be sanctioned by Russia

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR WESTERN MADISON...LIMESTONE AND CENTRAL MORGAN COUNTIES... At 822 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Ardmore to near Athens to 7 miles west of Tanner to 6 miles southeast of Courtland, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Athens, Hartselle, Redstone Arsenal, Meridianville, Moores Mill, Hazel Green and Priceville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH