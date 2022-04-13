Alabama congressman 'proud' to be sanctioned by Russia

An Alabama congressman took to social media Wednesday night to say he's proud to be on a list of those sanctioned by Russia.
Congressman Robert Aderholt is among 398 congressmen receiving sanctions from the country.
Aderholt's tweet made light of the situation by talking about canceling Siberian spring break plans.
Russia's sanctions on the Congress members are in response to U.S. sanctions imposed on Russia's legislative body.
I’ve been sanctioned by Russia. I guess we will be canceling our Siberian spring break plans. But in all seriousness, I’m proud to be on this list. pic.twitter.com/EPIcFmWMvn— Robert Aderholt (@Robert_Aderholt) April 14, 2022