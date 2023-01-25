Alabama completes comeback to defeat Mississippi State 66-63

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The No. 2/2 Alabama men's basketball team battled back from a double-digit second half deficit to earn its ninth consecutive victory, outlasting Mississippi State 66-63 Wednesday night inside Coleman Coliseum.
The Crimson Tide secured its ninth straight win overall and eighth consecutive to begin conference play to improve to 18-2 on the year, however it was not easy. Alabama (18-2, 8-0 SEC) trailed by seven at halftime and by as many as 10 points, 43-33, early in the second half.
Alabama used a 15-3 run to take its first lead of the half at the 9:19 mark. The Tide extended its lead to as many as eight at 63-55 with 3:33 remaining following a 15-4 UA spurt. Alabama was able to hold off an 8-3 Bulldog run to result in the final score.
Jahvon Quinerly led Alabama's offensive effort with 14 points off the bench, followed by Brandon Miller and Noah Clowney with 13 points apiece.
Mississippi State (12-8, 1-7) was led by Tolu Smith's 15 points and seven rebounds in the loss.