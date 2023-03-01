Alabama clinches regular season title in 90-85 overtime victory over Auburn

The Alabama men's basketball team came back from a 17-point second half deficit to defeat the Auburn Tigers in an overtime thriller Wednesday night in Coleman Coliseum, 90-85. The victory clinched the 2023 Southeastern Conference regular season title, marking the program's second regular season title in the past three years (2021).
The Crimson Tide (26-4, 16-1) trailed by 17 points at 66-49 with 10:27 remaining in regulation before the comeback began. Alabama outscored Auburn 26-9 from that point on to force the extra period in which UA outscored AU, 15-10. With the win, the Tide earned the program's first undefeated season inside Coleman Coliseum since the 2010-11 season (15-0).
Jahvon Quinerly came off the bench to collect game highs of 24 points and six assists to lead four Alabama players in double figures. Brandon Miller, Mark Sears and Noah Clowney each contributed 17 apiece as the foursome combined to score all but 15 of the Tide's point total.
The Tide struggled offensively in the opening half, shooting 39 percent (11-of-28) and 23 percent (3-of-13) from beyond the arc while the Tigers made 54 percent (14-of-26) from the field and 75 percent (6-of-8) from three to head into the break with a 40-33 lead. However, Alabama combined to go 18-of-38 (47.3 percent) in the second half and overtime compared to Auburn hitting 15-of-37 (40.5 percent).
The Tigers (19-11, 9-8) were led by 21 points from K.D. Johnson while Allen Flanigan (17) and Jaylin Williams (15) also reached double figures in the loss.