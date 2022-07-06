Alabama capital murder suspect escapes over prison fence; multi-state search underway

A hunt is underway for an escaped Alabama murder suspect.
Christina Lashay Thurman, 30, escaped over a recreational fence at the Lowndes County Detention Facility about 2:18 a.m. Tuesday, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.
Thurman is believed to be heading to Mississippi, Louisiana, or Texas.
She was being housed at the Lowndes County Detention Facility near Montgomery pending her trial for capital murder with the Choctaw County Sheriff Office. She is accused of shooting a man to death in a car.
If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please immediately call the police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download our P3-tips app.
Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your tip may lead to a cash reward!
You can remain anonymous.