Alabama Board of Education lowers reading proficiency test score for third graders

The Alabama State Board of Education voted Thursday to lower the passing score on the Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program English Test. It determines if third-graders will advance to the fourth grade.
In a 5-3 vote, they dropped the passing score from 452 to 435. The top score on this test is a 780.
Three state school board members disagreed with this move like Jackie Ziegler. She said yesterday that "she does not believe this cut score represents grade-level proficiency for students."
WAAY 31 spoke to parents in the community who had mixed reactions on this score lowering.
One mother said, “If they are going to make passing the third grade be completely on that score, then it's a good thing that they lowered the standards for it. I'm undecided about failing someone just because of a test score. Some kids are bad test takers.”
Some parents said they feel lowering the reading test score is a disservice to children.
One father said, “It’s kind of lowering the standard and this day we need to raise the standard and not lower the standard. So, I think it's setting our children up for failure. Our children are our future. I think it's important that we prepare them and not allow them to be at a disadvantage.”
The Alabama State Board of Education says students who don’t pass the exam will have a chance to retake it during the summer.