Alabama bill aims to make mandatory microchipping of employees illegal

A Huntsville lawmaker is among those behind a proposed ban on mandatory microchipping of employees in Alabama.
Rep. Anthony Daniels, who represents a portion of Madison County, is one of the representatives backing House Bill 4. If passed in the upcoming legislative session, the bill will make it illegal and a Class D felony for employers to require implanted microchips in their employees.
Attorney Will League said Alabama is an at-will state, meaning workers are employed at will and can be fired for almost any reason. HB4 would prevent employers from being able to fire an employee for refusing a microchip.
"It violates the Constitution, and now with this bill, it violates the Alabama Constitution as well," League said.
Rep. Prince Chesnut of District 67, which includes Selma, introduced the bill. The bill's text specifies mandatory microchipping will be illegal across the state, but employees can legally volunteer to be microchipped, provided they are not coerced or paid extra for their consent.
Agreeing to the microchip could give an employer access to an employee's information and location even when they're off the clock. Tim Holland, an information technology support technician, said employers have enough access without the microchip.
"I don't believe they should be allowed to implant anything into an employee," Holland said. "We are being tracked in so many ways already, and you know they have access to our work records and data logging on our computers."
One woman, who chose not to be named, said being chipped by an employer degrades workers in ways that seem dystopian.
"It just seems very apocalyptic and just a little, too, like we're a possession and not a person," she said. "It just seems kinda bizarre. We're not animals; we're people."
This bill has only been prefiled, but as the legislative session continues, it could appear on the House floor in the coming weeks. WAAY 31 will continue to follow this story as it develops.