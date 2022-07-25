Alabama begins administering monkeypox vaccine

The World Health Organization declared monkeypox a public health emergency of international concern Saturday, but it hasn't been declared a public health emergency in the U.S.
A global health emergency is the highest alert level issued by the W.H.O. Although it doesn't impose any requirements on national governments, it is an urgent call for action to prevent the virus from spreading.
In Alabama, the state health department has received more than 1,200 doses of the monkeypox vaccine. So far, only four monkeypox cases have been confirmed in the state.
Health experts say the vaccine is only helpful for people who do not have symptoms. Once someone has been exposed and develops a rash, it is more important to seek treatment rather than vaccination.
The Alabama Department of Public Health has already started administering the vaccine to people who might have been exposed to monkeypox.
"We've received all the vaccines that we were expected to receive, the 1,271 doses that we were allotted on phase 2A and 2B from the federal government. So we're looking to see where we need to position those vaccines," said Dr. Wes Stubblefield with ADPH.
Monkeypox is spread through skin-to-skin contact. Even though anyone can get it, ADPH said men who have sex with men are currently at the highest risk of infection.
For those who are worried they have been exposed to monkeypox, tests are available at any of the public health departments in addition to some private labs throughout the state.