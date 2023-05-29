Alabama Baseball to Host NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama baseball will host an NCAA Regional at Sewell-Thomas Stadium from June 2-5.
The Crimson Tide will welcome three teams to Tuscaloosa. The opening round of NCAA Regionals will begin on Friday, June 2 and run through Monday, June 5. Each Regional is double-elimination with only one team advancing from each Regional site into NCAA Super Regional play.
Fans interested in attending the NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional can purchase all-session tickets for $60. All-session tickets include general admission and Right Field Terrace seating. Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, May 30 at 10 a.m. CT and can be purchased in-person at the Alabama Ticket Office windows located inside Coleman Coliseum or online by clicking here.
Alabama will be making its 26th all-time appearance in the NCAA Tournament and is a host-seed for the first time since 2006. The Crimson Tide holds a 71-51 (.582) overall record in the NCAA Tournament, including a 57-37 (.606) mark in Regionals. When in Tuscaloosa, the Tide holds a 9-2 (.818) mark in Regional play. Alabama has claimed seven Regional Championships in program history including titles in 1950, 1983, 1996, 1997, 1999, 2006, 2010.