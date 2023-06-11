Alabama Baseball’s Season Comes to an End with Sunday Loss at Top-Ranked Wake Forest

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 271 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT MONDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA CULLMAN LIMESTONE MADISON MORGAN IN NORTHEAST ALABAMA DEKALB JACKSON MARSHALL IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA COLBERT FRANKLIN AL LAUDERDALE LAWRENCE IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE FRANKLIN TN LINCOLN MOORE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERTVILLE, ARAB, ATHENS, BOAZ, COWAN, CULLMAN, DECATUR, DECHERD, ESTILL SPRINGS, FAYETTEVILLE, FLORENCE, FORT PAYNE, GUNTERSVILLE, HUNTSVILLE, LYNCHBURG, MOULTON, MUSCLE SHOALS, RAINSVILLE, RED BAY, RUSSELLVILLE, SCOTTSBORO, SEWANEE, SHEFFIELD, TOWN CREEK, TUSCUMBIA, AND WINCHESTER.