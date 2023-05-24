Alabama baseball falls in extras to second-ranked Florida, 7-6

Alabama baseball suffered a 7-6 loss to second-ranked Florida on Wednesday night at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. The 24th-ranked Crimson Tide is now 39-18 on the season.
Florida used a two-run homer in the first to take the early lead, but the Tide was able to chip away and gain the advantage with single tallies in the fourth, fifth and sixth to set the score at 3-2. The Gators evened things up with one in the eighth before both teams went scoreless in the ninth to send it to extras. Alabama scored three in the top of the 11th on a two-out double from Tommy Seidl, but a walkoff home run in the bottom of the inning gave UF the 7-6 win.
The Crimson Tide received a solid starting effort from Luke Holman. The sophomore allowed two runs on four hits and three walks with five strikeouts before handing the ball to Aidan Moza. Moza followed with 4.1 innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and two walks with four strikeouts in his Alabama career-long outing. Alton Davis II (0-2) suffered the loss and his first blown save of the season while Cade Fisher (5-0) was tagged with the win.