Alabama Baseball Eliminates 19th-Ranked Auburn from SEC Tournament, 7-4

HOOVER, Ala. – Alabama baseball claimed a 7-4 win over 19th-ranked Auburn on Thursday afternoon at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. The victory moves the 24th-ranked Crimson Tide to 40-18 on the season.
The in-state rivals traded runs through the first two frames before the Tide pulled ahead with one in the third and three in the fourth, setting the score at 5-1. Both teams plated two apiece in the sixth before Auburn got one in the ninth. The Tigers brought the tying run to the plate twice in that final frame, but a strikeout and a popup ended the game at 7-4 in favor of Alabama.
Garrett McMillan (4-2) posted a quality start against the Tigers on the way to earning his fourth win of the year. The senior allowed three runs on five hits and three walks with a season-high eight strikeouts. The Tide bullpen then took over, giving up one run over the final 3.0 frames. Alabama’s relief effort was highlighted by Hunter Hoopes, who recorded the game’s final two outs for his first save of the year.
Alabama totaled 14 hits on the day with eight of the nine starters recording at least one hit. The offense was led by Tommy Seidl, who finished 3-for-3 and a triple short of the cycle while adding two RBI and two runs scored. Drew Williamson and Andrew Pinckney each tied Seidl at two RBI while Caden Rose matched Seidl in hits with a 3-for-4 showing that included an RBI and one run scored.
From Interim Head Coach Jason Jackson
“We said ‘let’s make sure we don’t bring (yesterday’s loss) to the yard with us today’, and you could tell right away that our guys didn’t. This was a great effort all around. (Garrett McMillan) gave us a quality start and then our main guys, our 2-3-4 hitters, had six RBI. When your dudes are dudes, usually good things happen.”
How It Happened
B1 | Tommy Seidl sent a 1-0 pitch over the wall in left-center for a solo homer. (1-0, Alabama)
T2 | A two-out RBI-single for the Tigers evened things up. (1-1)
B3 | Seidl led off with a double and moved to third on a flyout. He then came home on a sacrifice fly from Drew Williamson, sliding past the tag at home for the go-ahead run. (2-1, Alabama)
B4 | Ed Johnson began the inning with a double and came home one out later on an RBI-single by Caden Rose. A fielder’s choice went for out No. 2 but reached Jim Jarvis. The Tide shortstop stole second before scoring on a single to left-center from Seidl. William Hamiter pinch-ran for Seidl and promptly stole second before scoring on an RBI-single to left-center from Andrew Pinckney. (5-1, Alabama)
T6 | Bryson Ware led off the inning with a solo home run. The Tigers then used a double and a groundout to move a man to third before a wild pitch added a second run to narrow the gap. (5-3, Alabama)
B6 | Back-to-back singles from Rose and Jarvis to go with a hit-by-pitch for Hamiter loaded the bases to start the sixth. Pinckney was next up, adding one on a sac fly. Williamson followed with an RBI-single to right to score the inning’s second run. (7-3, Alabama)
T9 | The Tigers began the frame with a walk and two stolen bases to put a man at third before a single through the left side added a run. (7-4, Alabama)
Postgame Notes
Alabama reached 40 wins for the first time since 2010 when the Tide finished 42-25.
Garrett McMillan struck out a season-high eight batters in today’s start. McMillan’s previous best in 2023 was seven at Texas A&M on May 13.
McMillan’s 6.0 innings ties his season-high total, which he had thrown on two previous occasions and most recently in that start against the Aggies.
Alabama finished with 14 hits and has now recorded double-digit hits in 35 games.
Eight of the nine Tide starters recorded at least one hit on the day.
The Crimson Tide has recorded a home run in 49 of 58 games in 2023.
Tommy Seidl extended his hitting streak to 10 games, dating back to May 9. Over that stretch, Seidl is batting .432 (16-37) with three doubles, two homers, 13 RBI, 13 runs scored, four walks, two hit-by-pitch and a stolen base.
Alabama will face elimination once again on Friday at The Met. The Crimson Tide is scheduled for the second matchup of the evening and will face the loser of tonight’s Florida-Vanderbilt game. Fans can catch Friday’s contest live on SEC Network.