'Alabama' band member Teddy Gentry shares memories of lifelong friend and bandmate, Jeff Cook

The music industry is mourning the loss of country music legend Jeff Cook, who passed away at the age of 73 on Monday after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.
The guitarist, known for his decades with the supergroup "Alabama," left a legacy on his hometown in Fort Payne, and the three founders of the band have become hometown heroes over the past 50 years.
"This is our home. This is where me and Jeff and Randy and Mark — all of us lived here," said Teddy Gentry, who played the bass and founded "Alabama" alongside Cook and Randy Owen.
From their rural roots in Fort Payne, the music trio quickly went beyond their state name, with more than 40 No. 1 hits rocking the nation.
"At the time, we were kind of renegades. We had long hair and T-shirts and blue jeans and tennis shoes," said Gentry, recalling when they first formed "Alabama" back in high school.
The three "renegades" have more awards and trophies than they can count on their hands. Most awards are on display in their hometown at the Alabama Fan Club and Museum.
"The magic to me that all of us had together was the harmony," said Gentry.
He said although Cook was only one part of their three-man band, his talents accounted for far more than one-third of the group's presence.
"When he got where he couldn't get out on the road anymore, it was devastating to all of us. You know, we had to hire three people to replace one guy with," said Gentry.
The curator of the museum and the band's former tour manager, Greg Fowler, also spoke of Cook's abilities.
"Jeff is so talented," Fowler said. "He was a great guitar player, but he did it so effortlessly."
From guitar to fiddle, Cook did it with ease. When he wasn't cranking out a No. 1 hit, he was filling the room with laughter.
"If he didn't have a joke for you, immediately, then something was wrong, 'You alright, Jeff?'" said Fowler with a laugh.
Cook lived his life with the same passion heard in all of his songs. He leaves a lasting legacy on his bandmates, his hometown and the entire country music world.
"He's a fighter. He didn't want to give up. But when it comes to that time, we all got our time to go, and had to say goodbye," said Gentry. "And I know that he's in a better place, doesn't have to hurt no more ... and I'm sorry, I apologize for breaking down here, but I can't help it. It's our life, 50 years."
Through tears, he continued, "We've been together for good and bad, but mostly good. And only — only being on the road with somebody that long, can you miss them this bad."
Gentry said he's proud that Cook's legacy will continue to impact their hometown of Fort Payne and well beyond, as the whole nation mourns the loss of a country music legend.