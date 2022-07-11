 Skip to main content
Alabama back-to-school sales tax holiday set for this weekend

Alabama’s sales tax holiday to back-to-school items and more is back for a 17th year.

The reprieve from the 4% state sales tax on designated purchases begins at 12:01 a.m. Friday and ends at midnight Sunday (though maybe make sure you check out by 11:59 p.m. Sunday just to be safe).

The holiday covers items like school supplies; articles of clothing that cost $100 or less; computers, including some software and hardware; school art supplies, books and more.

It’s a wide assortment of items, from diapers and jackets to crayons and scissors, so be sure to check out this list of tax-exempt products before you make your shopping plans.

Learn more about Alabama’s sales tax holidays HERE

