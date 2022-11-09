Alabama appeals court set to hear oral arguments Thursday in William Darby's murder conviction

Alabama's Court of Criminal Appeals will hear oral arguments in former Huntsville police officer and convicted murderer William Darby's appeal Thursday morning in Birmingham.
Ahead of the arguments, Madison County District Attorney Rob Broussard sat down with WAAY 31 to provide context on where the appeal stands. Darby was convicted in the 2018 shooting death of Jeffrey Parker while Darby was on duty.
The case is something that isn’t just watched closely in the community but nationwide, with Darby's supporters in law enforcement raising big questions about the conviction and the process to get it.
Broussard said the Darby case is no different from what they deal with every day, and this appeal process is also the same except for the courts deciding to allow oral arguments on two issues that the defense included in their appeal.
The court will hear arguments on whether the Madison County Circuit Court’s disabling of video in the spectator room denied Darby of his Sixth Amendment right to a public trial and whether the court improperly refused Darby’s request for instructions on the “law applicable to a jury’s consideration of an officer-involved shooting in the context of a self-defense claim."
"There’s nothing about this that’s just that earth-shattering. It’s the normal course, so you know, you look at the merits of the case, and I don’t think there’s that much in dispute as far as that goes. The appeal issues are really more on the periphery," Broussard said.
Oral arguments are slated for Thursday at the Leslie S. Wright Fine Arts Center at Samford University in Birmingham. WAAY 31's Matt Kroschel will provide in-depth coverage on the hearings starting 11 a.m. Thursday on WAAY 31 News.